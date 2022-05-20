Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – Exiled Lawyer Miguna Miguna has predicted a landslide win for Deputy President William Ruto come August.

Taking to Twitter, Miguna claimed that no right-thinking Kenyan from the Nyanza region or Mt. Kenya will vote for a Raila Odinga presidency.

According to him, only confused voters from the Luo and Kikuyu communities will cast their votes in favor of Raila and his running mate, Martha Karua, during the upcoming August presidential election.

He noted that this time around, Ruto will outdo late President Mwai Kibaki in the number of votes he got in 2002.

“William Ruto is going to perform better than Mwai Kibaki did in 2002 when Daniel Arap Moi still had remnants of Rift Valley voters who helped the drunkard Uhuru Kenyatta get some votes.”

“On August 9th, only a few confused Luos and Kikuyus will vote for conman Raila Odinga and Martha Karua,” Miguna said on Twitter.

“Please don’t cry. Don’t yell at me. I’ll continue delivering pure and bitter truth. Bookmark: William Ruto is going to win by 70%. Have a wonderful evening, everyone. Cheers,” Miguna said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.