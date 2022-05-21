Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 21 May 2022 – After slain criminal Samuel Muvota was brutally murdered in cold blood at Mirema Drive, detectives investigating his cold blood murder discovered that he led a gang that was involved in drugging men in popular clubs.

Photos of some of the women that Muvota hired to lure unsuspecting men in clubs were splashed on social media by DCI, sparking reactions among Netizens.

A lady identified as Cecily Wawira was exposed as part of Muvota’s gang.

According to a social media user, Cecily is married to a DCI officer who is based in Mombasa.

She used to run a pub in Kayole called Happy Times.

It is not clear whether her husband is aware that she was involved in criminal activities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.