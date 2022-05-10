Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 10 May 2022 – Kiss 100 presenter Oga Obinna has shared a lovely photo bonding with his kids.

Although Obinna is still a bachelor, he has four kids that he has sired with different baby mamas.

He is on good terms with his baby mamas and takes full care of his kids.

He shared the photo on his Instagram page and captioned it, “My happiness’’.

Obina recently revealed that he has not yet given up on love despite having 4 baby mamas.

He said he is looking forward to finding a lady to settle down with.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.