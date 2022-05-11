Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Office Assistant at Equity Afia Medical Centre – KISERIAN

Equity Afia is a sustainable, integrated health model that is using franchising principles to train and monitor a network of Medical-Entrepreneurs to provide standardized, quality and affordable healthcare services throughout Kenya. Equity Afia plans to provide comprehensive outpatient services through an estimated 300 outpatient health facilities over the next few years. Our main goal is to ensure sustained improvement of the health and well-being of Kenyans by increasing access to and utilization of quality, affordable and standardized healthcare.

Responsibilities

Greeting patients visiting the facility, answering any questions they may have and helping them fill out the required forms

Answering phone calls, creating appointments, directing the calls as required and handling all queries

Informing the Doctor, Nurse or other healthcare facilitators about impending appointments

Maintaining a filing system for all patient documents and reports submitted

Answering emails and other electronic messages as required

Creating invoices and bills, processing insurance forms and managing vendors and contractors

Managing inventory and placing orders as required

Transcribing all notes and documents related to treatments.

Experience

One year of work experience in a health facility

Good communication skills

How To Apply

If you match the above qualifications, send your CV, cover letter and copies of your professional and academic certificates to eqahola.recruitment@equityafia.co.ke quoting the position you are applying for on the email subject by COB