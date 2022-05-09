Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Office Assistant
Qualifications, Skills, and Experience Required:
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have: –
- At least a mean grade of D+ (plus) (KNQF Level 2 or equivalent) in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education or its equivalent from a recognized institution;
- Proficiency in English and Kiswahili languages;
- Good interpersonal skills; and
- Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the constitution.
Responsibilities:
Key Duties and Responsibilities –
- Cleaning offices, machines/ equipment/apparatus;
- Collecting and disposing of waste;
- Dusting offices and ensuring habitable office conditions;
- Moving or carrying office equipment, and furniture and ensuring orderly arrangement; and dispatching letters.
- Arranging for meeting venues professionally and timely;
- Keeping an inventory of kitchen equipment;
How to Apply
Interested and qualified applicants to apply for this post before 10 May 2022
