Office Assistant

Qualifications, Skills, and Experience Required:

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have: –

  • At least a mean grade of D+ (plus) (KNQF Level 2 or equivalent) in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education or its equivalent from a recognized institution;
  • Proficiency in English and Kiswahili languages;
  • Good interpersonal skills; and
  • Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the constitution.

Responsibilities:

Key Duties and Responsibilities –

  • Cleaning offices, machines/ equipment/apparatus;
  • Collecting and disposing of waste;
  • Dusting offices and ensuring habitable office conditions;
  • Moving or carrying office equipment, and furniture and ensuring orderly arrangement; and dispatching letters.
  • Arranging for meeting venues professionally and timely;
  • Keeping an inventory of kitchen equipment;

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants to apply for this post before 10 May 2022

