Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR – ASSOCIATE DEPUTY VICE-CHANCELLOR, STUDENT AFFAIRS OFFICE

Summary:

As an Office Administrator, the job holder will often act as the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Student Affairs first point of contact with people from both inside and outside the University. The office holder will be responsible for day to day administrative support functions for this Office.

Key Responsibilities/Tasks/Duties:

Manage the Associate DVC-SA diary to ensure the smooth running of scheduled appointments.

Prepare department’s manual payment and purchase requisitions and Electronic Database Management Systems (EDMS) orders for authorization by the ADVC-SA to ensure timely delivery of equipment, furniture, books, services and non-stock stationery.

Keep an inventory of departmental Assets.

Manage all office administrative duties including telephone and reception duties, mail delivery, client flow, stationary requirements, record keeping, printing and scanning documents for meetings and other uses, follow up appointments to ensure efficient and timely service delivery.

Receive department mail and emails to facilitate communication.

Follow up and confirm all purchases, payments and requisitions made with the Finance and Procurement Departments for timely payment and maintenance of records.

Organize travel and accommodation arrangement for the ADVCSA and other staff to ensure timely travel and accommodation reservations.

Create, maintain and backup official documents and update the ADVC-SA office filing system for ease of reference; maintain stock of utility forms and documents for ease of acquisition and use.

Assist with the coordination of graduation preparations and related activities including booking meeting venues, taking minutes, preparing guest lists, maintaining a record of all graduation accessories and liaising with other departments to ensure the successful organization and facilitation of the event .

Liaise with the maintenance department and raise job card requisitions to ensure the office and furniture are in good repair.

Organize with the Security department for gate passes and ease of access by visitors to the department.

Book venues and facilities for the ADVC-SA meetings.

Assist in the organization and facilitation of New Students Orientation Programs.

Responsible for logistics of ADVC-SA departmental functions, meetings, events, workshops, etc.

Record departmental staff meeting minutes for reference purposes.

Receive and secure manual and hard copies of Student Association documents and record issues brought in by students.

Receive, record, secure and maintain confidentiality of all student disciplinary issues, cases and documents.

Performs other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Education/Professional Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Business Studies from a recognized institution;

Proficiency in computer applications.

Three (3) years of relevant administrative work.

Experience working in a Students Affairs Office will be added advantage

Personal Attributes & Competencies:

Must be adept at problem-solving, including being able to identify issues and resolve programs in a timely manner.

Must possess strong interpersonal skills.

Must be able to communicate clearly, both written and verbally.

Must be able to effectively read and interpret information, present numerical data in a resourceful manner, and skillfully gather and analyze information.

Must be able to prioritize and plan work activities as to use time efficiently.

Must be organized, accurate, thorough, and able to monitor work for quality.

Must be dependable, able to follow instructions.

Must be able to improve performance through management feedback.

If you have the requisite qualifications and want to work as a team member in a modern and progressive institution where you can make a difference, please apply.

How To Apply

Interested applicants must provide a cover letter and a current CV, certified copies of educational certificates and transcripts, email addresses and telephone contacts of three referees to the email address below by 5.00pm, Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Director, Administration

United States International University – Africa

P.O. Box 14634 – 00800, Nairobi, Kenya

Email: jobs-dvcasa@usiu.ac.ke

https://www.usiu.ac.ke/job-vacancies