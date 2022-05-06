Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Summary:

As an Office Administrator, the job holder will often act as the Associate Dean of General Education & Chair of Department, General Education Signature course’s first point of contact with people from both inside and outside the University. The officeholder will be responsible for day-to-day administrative support functions for this Office.

Key Responsibilities/Tasks/Duties:

Logistical & administrative support in events like meetings/seminars/workshops/Conferences for the GE department.

Initiate departmental requisitions (Online & Stores).

Timely preparation of contracts for GE adjunct lecturers, set payment dates & ensure that lecturers are paid the right amounts for classes taught as well as ensuring they are approved and forwarded to the Finance Department.

Type letters, memos, notices & minutes in a timely manner.

Management and development of reports on course files submitted for GE.

Contact Person in the department.

Supervise work-study students in the GE Associate Dean’s office.

Maintaining office operations for the purpose of daily record management and communicating efficiency by making sure there is immediate feedback for the daily smooth running of office operations.

Timely Preparation of necessary requisitions.

Maintaining office operations for the purpose of daily record management and communicating efficiently through immediate feedback for the smooth running of day-to-day office maintenance.

Office purchases and stationery requisitions for the department through immediate re-order of departmental supplies, and report faulty equipment to the maintenance department.

Performs other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Education/Professional Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Business Studies from a recognized institution;

Proficiency in computer applications.

Three years of relevant administrative work.

Personal Attributes & Competencies:

Must be adept at problem-solving, including being able to identify issues and resolve programs in a timely manner.

Must possess strong interpersonal skills.

Must be able to communicate clearly, both written and verbally.

Must be able to effectively read and interpret information, present numerical data in a resourceful manner, and skillfully gather and analyze information.

Must be able to prioritize and plan work activities so as to use time efficiently.

Must be organized, accurate, thorough, and able to monitor work for quality.

Must be dependable, and able to follow instructions.

Must be able to improve performance through management feedback.

If you have the requisite qualifications and want to work as a team member in a modern and progressive institution where you can make a difference, please apply.

How To Apply

Interested applicants must provide a cover letter and a current CV, certified copies of educational certificates and transcripts, email addresses, and telephone contacts of three referees to the email address below by 5.00 pm, Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Director, Administration

United States International University – Africa

P.O. Box 14634 – 00800, Nairobi, Kenya

Email: jobs-shss@usiu.ac.ke

https://www.usiu.ac.ke/job-vacancies