Office Administrator

Location: Nairobi

Industry: Financial Services

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

·         General office operations

·         Coordinate office activities and operations to ensure compliance to company policies

·         Supervise administrative staff and divide responsibilities to ensure performance

·         Work closely with the HR department, submitting payroll details to ensure staffs are paid in good time.

·         Provide information on the staffing needs and took part in the recruitment process

·         Resolve administrative problems by analysing information, identifying and providing solutions.

·         Prepare meeting agendas

·         Managed phone calls and correspondence (e-mail, letters, packages etc.)

·         Assist in developing the annual budget and monitored its budget implementation

·         Manage the institution’s petty cash

·         Support the implementation of procedures and systems for implementing the appropriate financial and        procurement database

·         Any other duties assigned

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

  • Degree / Diploma in Business Administration or a relevant field
  • At least 2 years of experience in administration
  • MS Office proficient                                                                                                     
  • Excellent communication skills

HOW TO APPLY

Interested and qualified candidates to send their resumes to careers@frankmgt.com CC fank.vacancies@yahoo.com  on or before Wednesday 4th May 2022

ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED.

