Office Administrator

Location: Nairobi

Industry: Financial Services

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

· General office operations

· Coordinate office activities and operations to ensure compliance to company policies

· Supervise administrative staff and divide responsibilities to ensure performance

· Work closely with the HR department, submitting payroll details to ensure staffs are paid in good time.

· Provide information on the staffing needs and took part in the recruitment process

· Resolve administrative problems by analysing information, identifying and providing solutions.

· Prepare meeting agendas

· Managed phone calls and correspondence (e-mail, letters, packages etc.)

· Assist in developing the annual budget and monitored its budget implementation

· Manage the institution’s petty cash

· Support the implementation of procedures and systems for implementing the appropriate financial and procurement database

· Any other duties assigned

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Degree / Diploma in Business Administration or a relevant field

At least 2 years of experience in administration

MS Office proficient

Excellent communication skills

HOW TO APPLY

Interested and qualified candidates to send their resumes to careers@frankmgt.com CC fank.vacancies@yahoo.com on or before Wednesday 4th May 2022

ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED.