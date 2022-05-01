Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Office Administrator
Location: Nairobi
Industry: Financial Services
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES
· General office operations
· Coordinate office activities and operations to ensure compliance to company policies
· Supervise administrative staff and divide responsibilities to ensure performance
· Work closely with the HR department, submitting payroll details to ensure staffs are paid in good time.
· Provide information on the staffing needs and took part in the recruitment process
· Resolve administrative problems by analysing information, identifying and providing solutions.
· Prepare meeting agendas
· Managed phone calls and correspondence (e-mail, letters, packages etc.)
· Assist in developing the annual budget and monitored its budget implementation
· Manage the institution’s petty cash
· Support the implementation of procedures and systems for implementing the appropriate financial and procurement database
· Any other duties assigned
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS
- Degree / Diploma in Business Administration or a relevant field
- At least 2 years of experience in administration
- MS Office proficient
- Excellent communication skills
HOW TO APPLY
Interested and qualified candidates to send their resumes to careers@frankmgt.com CC fank.vacancies@yahoo.com on or before Wednesday 4th May 2022
ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED.
