Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Office Administrator

Position Description

The Office Administrator will manage all office administrative duties, ensure the smooth running of the office and provide quality service to all clients.

The job holder is expected to demonstrate commitment and loyalty and perform all duties in accordance with the organization’s office routines and procedures, keeping in mind the overall business objectives.

Job Location: Nairobi West

Reporting to: Managing Director

Salary: Ksh 25,000 Gross

Roles and Responsibilities

As the first point of contact for office clients, one will oversee the front office by answering incoming calls, replying to general correspondence and dealing with enquiries.

Submit timely reports and prepare presentations as assigned by the directors.

Ability to professionally put together bid information and proposals for the company well enough before the director finally checks them.

Ability to proficiently scout for proposed works in newspaper advertisements, company websites etc., apply for the proposed work and present to the directors.

Monitor and oversee to the general cleanliness of the office.

Coordinate meetings and functions for the office.

Procurement and proper management of office supplies and assets.

Manage and properly account for petty cash issued to facilitate general office activities.

Responsible for office administration payments within approved expense limits and they are made within reasonable time to ensure business continuity (office courier service, office telephone, office cleaning services, office utility bills (power, water, Wi-Fi).

Maintain and file all business records in a systematic manner.

KPIs

Periodically reconciled petty cash reports

Customer/client feedback survey; Customer enquiries and visitors are handled well.

Customer feedback is positive

Record Management; Electronic and paper filing systems are well maintained.

Qualifications

Professional qualification (Diploma/Degree) in a relevant field

At least 1-2 years proven work experience as an office administrator

Thorough knowledge of customer service, office management and basic bookkeeping procedures.

Ability to use Microsoft Office including Word, Excel, Access and PowerPoint.

The ability to create a positive, everlasting impression with the most professional and courteous manner and to continually strive for superior client service.

Enjoys dealing with people daily and is assertive.

Proactive, punctual and reliable.

Good organizational and multitasking abilities.

Superior verbal and written communication skills.

Business driven, people focused, with exceptional influencing skills; excellent organizational, multi-tasking, presentation and time-management skills.

Record Management; Electronic and paper filing systems are well maintained.

How to Apply

Candidates who meet the requirements should submit their CV and cover letter to:

jobs@career-shop.com before 31st May 2022, with Office Administrator on the subject line.

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.