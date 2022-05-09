Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Office Administrator

Qualifications, Skills, and Experience Required:

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have: –

Diploma (KNQF Level 6 or equivalent) in Secretarial Studies or any other equivalent from a recognized institution;

Have passed the following examinations from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC);

Typewriting III (Minimum 50 w.p.m.)/Computerized document processing III;

Shorthand III (120 w.p.m);

Business English III/Communications I;

Office Management III/Office Administration and Management III;

Secretarial Duties II;

Commerce II;

Proficiency in computer applications;

Meet the provision of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

Responsibilities:

Attending to visitors/clients;

Handling telephone calls and inquiries;

Handling customer inquiries and complaints;

Ensuring the security of office records, equipment, and documents;

Ensuring the confidentiality of office information;

Record keeping for correspondences and file movement;

Managing office protocol and etiquette;

Managing petty cash for the respective office;

Maintaining an up to date file movement register;

Coordinating the general administration of the respective department/office;

Coordinating schedule of meetings and appointments for the respective departments/office;

Coordinating travel arrangements for the respective departments/office;

Coordinating appointments and travel itineraries for the Chief Manager;

Preparing responses to simple routine correspondence for Chief Manger; and

Monitoring procedures for record-keeping for correspondences.

Ensuring security, integrity, and confidentiality of data; and

Undertaking any other office administrative services duties that may be assigned.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants to apply for this post before 10 May 2022