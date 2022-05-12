Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 12, 2022 – Four supporters of Sirisia MP, John Waluke, have been admitted to various hospitals in Western Kenya after they were beaten badly by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) goons.

The incident happened on Wednesday during the burial of Mzee John Kawa in Kabwa village, Bungoma County.

During the funeral, Waluke’s supporters clashed with those of Malakaisi MCA Evelyne Mutiembu and those of ODM aspirant Moses Nandalwe

Waluke’s supporters reportedly harassed Nandwa’s personal assistant, forcing him to cut short his speech before his supporters intervened and a melee ensued.

Four people among 3 bodaboda riders sustained serious injuries before they were rushed to Sirisia Sub-County hospital.

“I am really ashamed of what has happened. I can’t imagine how leaders of such calibre can use youths to cause mayhem and destruction at a funeral. It is very shameful,” Sirisia Bodaboda chairman Amos Nyongesa said.

