Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 23, 2022 – A nurse at a children’s hospital has been arrested after the death of a child she is alleged to have poisoned.

The 27-year-old nurse who works at Birmingham Children’s Hospital, has reportedly been suspended after the arrest which sent “shockwaves” through the hospital.

She is in police custody for allegedly administering poison with intent to endanger life. Confirming the arrest, West Midlands Police said;

“We have arrested a 27-year-old woman in connection with the death of an infant.

“The child sadly passed away on Thursday at hospital.

“The woman was arrested on Thursday evening at a property in the West Midlands area on suspicion of administering poison with intent to endanger life.

“She has been released while the investigation continues and the results of forensic tests are examined.

“The family of the child are being supported by specially-trained officers.”

A source also told The Sun;

“This has sent shockwaves through the trust. This is incredibly rare and disturbing.

“It’s incredibly serious. The nurse has been suspended and this will now mean a major investigation.

“No doubt the hospital will also be looking at previous cases she has been involved in. Cases like these are ­horrendous.’’

Reacting to the incident, the NHS trust said;

“Following the death of an infant at our Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at Birmingham Children’s Hospital, we have asked West Midlands Police to examine what has happened, in line with our own safeguarding policy.

“The staff member involved has been suspended by the trust following the national process on the sudden unexpected death of a child.

“We are supporting the infant’s family at this distressing time and ask that privacy is respected in this process.”

Birmingham Children’s Hospital is one of the UK’s leading ­specialist paediatric centre.