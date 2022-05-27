Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 27, 2022 – Restaurant diners were left shocked when they saw a raunchy couple having sex in broad daylight on a cliff ledge opposite the restaurant.

The pair were spotted at the Swanpool Falmouth in Cornwall, England, on Thursday afternoon, May 26.

Photos taken from the Hooked on the Rocks restaurant show the couple completely naked and locked in a compromising position as walkers enjoy an afternoon stroll just a few feet away.

The diner who took the snap said: “We noticed a very happy couple at Swanpool Falmouth, on the clifftop.

“We were at Hooked on the Rocks – all the customers were rather shocked and found it hilarious. It must have been the humidity.”

The diner explained that one couple was “a bit annoyed, but the rest of us found it hilarious”.

They added: “An older couple in their 70s were cracking us all up. They couldn’t take their eyes off them. At first sight we thought probably yoga but then my partner zoomed in on her phone and confirmed what we all really thought they were doing.

“My partner was shocked at how long they were going. They were still at it when we left.”