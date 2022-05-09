Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 9, 2022 – Residents of Nyeri have nabbed a woman suspected to be the leader of a gang that has been drugging people in Nyeri town before robbing them.

The gang camps near financial institutions and mainly target the elderly.

They use a stupefying substance to drug the victims before executing their evil mission.

Several people, mainly the elderly, have lost their hard-earned cash to the merciless gang.

The notorious woman was nabbed by the irate residents after drugging an elderly man who had withdrawn money from a bank and given a beating before she was rescued by police officers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.