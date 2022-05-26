Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 26 May 2022 – Police have gunned down Odhile, a wanted gangster who has been on police radar for carrying out criminal activities in Nairobi’s Eastlands area.

Odhile was in the company of another wanted gangster identified as Jakabi when they were cornered by cops in Dandora Phase 5.

However, his accomplice managed to escape the police trap after being ambushed.

Police recovered a homemade gun from the slain thug.

A warrant of arrest was issued against him last month after he failed to appear in court.

He had been charged with being in possession of an illegal firearm.

Below are photos of the slain thug.

