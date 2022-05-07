Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 07 May 2022 – Rapper Noti Flow has taken to social media to blast her girlfriend, Alami, after she came across her photos on escort sites.

Noti alleged that King Alami is secretly hawking her flesh on the sites and shared screenshots to prove her claims.

The rapper had earlier confronted Alami after finding her profile on a popular escort site and when she questioned her, she begged for forgiveness and deleted the profile.

However, just when she was thinking of forgiving her, she discovered that she has opened a new profile on another escort site.

Noti said that she personally took a photo that Alami has posted on an escort site after she recently took her out for a date.

‘’Welcome to Kanairo where you take your girl out and take her pics only for her to use those pics on an escort site,’’ the controversial female rapper ranted and shared screenshots.

The Kenyan DAILY POST