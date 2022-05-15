Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, April 15, 2022 – A section of Ukambani residents have urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to pick former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate in August if he wants their votes.

In a video that has since gone viral, the residents who were from Kitui County said Kalonzo has been loyal to Raila since 2013 and he deserves to be his running mate.

The residents also said Kalonzo has enough experience of serving as Deputy President having served as a Vice President of late former President Mwai Kibaki.

“Raila Odinga should show his appreciation by picking Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate,” said one resident.

The residents vowed to deny Raila their votes if he fails to pick Kalonzo Musyoka since it is not only a betrayal to Kalonzo but to the entire Ukambani region.

Here is the video of Ukambani residents saying ‘No Kalonzo no Raila’ in August

The Kenyan DAILY POST.