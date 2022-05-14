Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, May 14, 2022 – A video has emerged of Nyeri County residents demonstrating and demanding Deputy President William Ruto name Mathira Member of Parliament, Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate in August.

In the video, the supporters urged Ruto that if he doesn’t pick Gachagua as his running mate, he should forget their support in August.

“If you don’t pick Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as your running mate, forget about our votes, supporter…,” One supporter said.

According to sources, when Ruto chose Tharaka Nithi Senator, Prof Kithure Kindiki as his running mate, Gachagua protested and claimed he is more experienced in governance than the Senator.

However, Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro told off Gachagua and supported Kindiki saying he is a renowned academician and not corrupt like him.

Tension boiled between the leaders until the DP affirmed his stand and said his running mate will be Prof Kithure Kindiki and not Gachagua.

Here is a video of Nyeri residents demonstrating

The Kenyan DAILY POST.