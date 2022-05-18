Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 18 May 2022 – Renowned gospel singer Mary Lincoln, who is married to veteran vernacular presenter Njogu Wa Njoroge, was trolled after she posted a video on Tik-Tok showing her chapati cooking skills.

The well-endowed Kikuyu singer had gone to visit her family upcountry and while there, she cooked for them some chapatis and posted the video online.

However, her followers were not impressed with her chapati cooking skills.

They trolled her badly on her timeline and urged her to consult her fellow women on how chapatis should be cooked.

Watch video and comments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.