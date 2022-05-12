Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 12, 2022 – Agriculture CS Peter Munya went wild after a supporter of Deputy President William Ruto tried to shut him down.

While addressing Tharaka Nithi residents, Munya took a swipe at Ruto for not putting up a National Cereal and Produce Board (NCPB) plant when he was Agriculture Minister, something he said was to blame for the current high cost of fertilizer.

“Mimi nimekuwa tu waziri juzi. Kuna wale wamekuwa huko miaka mingi. Hata Ruto amekuwa waziri wa kilimo kwani hakuwajengea NCPB na amekuwa akizunguka huku kila siku (I was just appointed a minister the other day. There are those who have been there for many years. Even (William) Ruto has been the minister of agriculture for many years… Did he build the NCPB for you and he has been touring here every day),” Munya posed.

However, one of Ruto’s supporters tried to shut Munya down, telling him to leave the deputy president alone.

“Wachana na Ruto,” the man said.

But in a quick rejoinder, a visibly agitated Munya said he would not remain silent on the wrongdoings of Ruto.

“Niwachane na yeye kwa nini? Wewe ukiniambia niwachane na yeye, nitakuambia uende zako. Kwani ni baba yako? Na usiniletee. Usikuje kuniongelesha kwa mkutano yangu. Kama unataka kuenda kwake toka hapa uende. unakaa hapa ukifanya nini (Why should I leave him alone? If you tell me to leave him, I will tell you to go. Is he your father? Do not come to interrupt my meeting. If you want to go to him from here go. What are you doing here?),” CS Munya fumed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.