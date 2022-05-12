Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 12 May 2022 – The driver of Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi is on the spot after he was recorded threatening to shoot an unarmed man.

Although it is not clear what led to the altercation, the Governor’s driver is heard bragging in the video that he will shoot the man and nothing will be done to him.

“Nitakurarua risasi and hakuna mahali utanipeleka,” he says.

Netizens have condemned Muriithi’s driver for behaving as if he is above the law.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.