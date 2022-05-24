Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 24 May 2022 – Drama ensued at the Dallas area in Embu town after a Boda Boda rider reportedly caught his wife cheating.

According to a TikToker who shared the video, the Boda Boda rider trailed his wife after he got wind that she had been spotted with another man believed to be her mpango wa kando.

He is said to have busted her having sex in her mpango wa kando’s car after trailing them.

Curious residents were seeing milling around the car as they witnessed the dramatic incident.

Watch the video.

