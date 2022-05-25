Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 25 May 2022 – A middle-aged man was forced to name his accomplices after he was busted stealing.

His colleagues managed to escape when a mob cornered them but for him, the proverbial forty days had already reached.

He was beaten like a burukenge by the irate mob and interrogated after being whipped mercilessly, forcing him to snitch on his colleagues.

He pleaded for mercy by claiming that it was the first time that he was involving himself in crime.

“Hii mara yangu ya kwanza kuiba,” the suspected thief is heard saying in the video and blaming his colleagues for misleading him.

He named a guy called Mrefu as the mastermind of robbery incidents in the area.

Watch the video.

