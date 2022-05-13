Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 13 May 2022 – A hilarious video of Nigerian men mocking some slay queens who were seen riding on a Boda Boda has been shared on Tik-Tok.

The men are heard in the video saying how such slay queens brag on social media that they can’t date a man who doesn’t have a car yet they squeeze themselves on Boda Bodas like chickens.

“I can date a man who doesn’t have a car,” the men are heard in the video trolling the slay queens before bursting into laughter.

Watch the rib-cracking clip.

