Thursday, 12 May 2022 – A social media user has shared a video of a dramatic incident that occurred in their estate, following a domestic dispute between a Nigerian man and his Kenyan wife.

Sharing the video on Tik-Tok, the concerned social media user warned Kenyan ladies against falling in love with Nigerian men and revealed that the man from West Africa assaulted his wife and threw their 6-month-old baby off the balcony.

He then attempted to commit suicide by jumping from the 3rd floor but luckily, he survived.

The Tik-Toker shared the video and wrote, “This is my estate guys..A Nigerian man assaulted his Kenyan wife and threw her 6 month Baby off the balcony.

He later jumped from the 3rd floor but thank God they are all safe…Men if you don’t want her anymore..take her back to her father’s house,”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.