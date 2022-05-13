Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 13, 2022 – Nick Cannon is rumoured to be expecting two babies for the 9th and 10th time.

Model and photographer Lanisha Cole is pregnant and it is rumoured that the baby is Nick’s 9th baby. Alyssa Scott, mom of Nick’s late son Zen, is also rumoured to be pregnant with his 10th baby.

Lanisha, 40, is Nick’s ex-girlfriend. She took to Instagram on Mother’s Day, May 8, to confirm she is expecting a baby.

She captioned a video of her baby bump;

“God has blessed me with so many beautiful things in life but this by far is my greatest blessing. I can’t wait to meet my little pan dulce. Sending my love to all the Moms and Moms-to-be! Happy Mother’s Day.

This is Lanisha’s first baby.

So far, Nick has not confirmed or denied the news that he’s expecting more babies.