Friday, May 13, 2022 – A newlywed couple, Pearl Lee, 28, and Collin Hansen, 25, decided whose surname they will bear by flipping a coin at the altar at their wedding ceremony.

While many women take their husband’s surname and some women retain their surname different from their husband’s, the couple decided to leave their surname decision completely up to fate.

After saying their vows, the newlyweds decided whether to take the bride or groom’s last name by flipping a coin.

The coin toss was filmed by one of their wedding guests, who has put up the video on TikTok, calling it her “favourite new wedding tradition”.

In the video, both Collin and Pearl – the couple – face the guests as the officiator throws the coin in the air and catches it on the back of his hand, with Colin, a software engineer, winning the toss.

He then announces: “I present to you Mr and Mrs Hansen!”

The crowd cheered and the couple thanked them for their blessing with big smiles on their faces.

Watch the video below.