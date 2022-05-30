Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 30, 2022 – Over the weekend, detectives arrested a lady who was caught on CCTV fleeing after drugging a man at Small Villa Gardens in Kenol, Murang’a County.

It is now emerging that the suspected ‘mchele lady’ is the victim’s wife.

According to Maragua Sub-county police commander, Alexander Shikiondi, the victim was on Monday discharged from the hospital and headed to Kenol Police Station, where he confirmed that the suspect Alice Wangechi, is his long-time legal wife.

Wangechi was released afterward.

On the fateful day he was drugged, the victim is said to have walked to the entertainment join in the company of Wangechi.

They had several drinks and at around 11 pm, he passed out.

Wangechi was captured on CCTV gathering his belongings which included ATM cards, identification card and cell phones after he passed out.

However, she was restrained from leaving the joint and police called.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition while Wangechi was arrested and charged with stupefying charges.

