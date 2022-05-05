Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 5, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is the most popular presidential candidate and the likely 5th president of Kenya.

According to the latest opinion poll by TIFA Research released today, 39% of Kenyans would elect DP Ruto as their 5th president if elections were held today.

On the other hand, ODM Leader Raila Odinga, who will make his fifth attempt at the presidency, trails Ruto by 32%.

“Even though some 47 people have declared that they will seek the presidency, nearly all Kenyans who have made up their minds say that they intend to vote for either DP William Ruto (39%) or former PM Raila Odinga (32%),” the research findings stated.

According to the findings, Ruto’s popularity slightly declined by 1% since the last poll done in February, while Odinga’s increased by 5%.

TIFA’s Research Analyst Tom Wolf explained that Odinga’s overall 5 percent gain was mainly contributed by the Lower Eastern region where he had 24 percent.

“Support for former PM Odinga has increased overall (by 5%) since TIFA’s February survey, he has gained most in Lower Eastern (by 24%) as well as in Nyanza (by 8%). But he has also seen an increase in support in Coast, Northern, & Western (6% in each),” Wolf started.

According to the findings, 16 % of Kenyans remain undecided on whoever they vote for during the August election but this is likely to change in the coming days as leading candidates are expected to name their running mates.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.