Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 28, 2022 – A new opinion conducted by renowned political analyst, Prof Mutahi Ngunyi, has spelled doom for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua.

In the opinion poll, Ngunyi, who is currently a statehouse blogger, had asked whom Kenyans will vote for between Raila-Martha and Ruto-Gachagua.

In the poll, over 89,000 Kenyans participated and 51.3 percent supported Ruto /Rigathi ticket

Raila-Martha Karua ticket was supported by 40.8 percent, while 4.9 percent of Kenyans said they will not vote. Undecided voters remained at 3 percent.

This is a big boost for Ruto since a recent opinion poll conducted by one of the local media stations put him behind Raila.

Here is a screenshot of Mutahi Ngunyi’s poll.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.