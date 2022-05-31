Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 31, 2022 – Former Rift Valley regional Commissioner George Natembeya is headed for a spectacular loss in the Trans Nzoia gubernatorial race.

According to a survey conducted by Mizani Africa and released on Tuesday, Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa would win the Trans Nzoia gubernatorial race if elections were held today.

The survey which was conducted across the five constituencies in Trans Nzoia County revealed that Wamalwa, who is eying the seat on a Ford Kenya party ticket that is part of Kenya Kwanza, is commanding the highest gubernatorial ranking with 47.7%.

Natembeya of the DAP-K which is under the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya alliance party came second with a popularity rating of 41.5%.

The survey was conducted between Tuesday, May 24 and Friday, May 27, where more than 850 adults aged 18 years and above were interviewed.

This comes barely three days after Azimio candidate Raila Odinga endorsed George Natembeya for the gubernatorial post, a decision that saw his ODM candidate Moses Khaoya steps down.

Speaking during a rally in Trans Nzoia County, Raila announced that he brokered a truce between Natembeya and Khaoya to strengthen the coalition at the grassroots level.

“In Trans Nzoia, we had Khaoya and Natembeya. I had a conversation with Khaoya and he has agreed to step down, and Natembeya is my candidate. Vote for the Azimio from top to bottom,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.