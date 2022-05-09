Naughty Somali ladies go viral – Watch this video that they posted and left men asking for their phone numbers.

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 9, 2022 – Two sexy Somali ladies are trending after they posted a naughty video on social media.

They were seen in the viral video touching each other’s assets and confessing that they are ‘thirsty’ and in desperate need of a ‘cassava’.

The video has caused a commotion since most Somali ladies are known to be conservative.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.