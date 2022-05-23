Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 23, 2022 – Napoli have increased the value of Victor Osimhen in case any club wants to buy him this summer.

The Nigerian striker has been one of the standout performers in Serie A this season, scoring 18 goals in all competitions, along with two assists for his teammates.

Manchester United and Arsenal may reportedly have to pay €110million according to a new report by Calciomercato if they want to secure the striker.

Osimhen aged 23 would be good for Arsenal who need a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while Manchester United is overly reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo, who will turn 38 next season.