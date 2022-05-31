Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 31, 2022 – Nairobi County Governor, Anne Kananu, has ordered the immediate closure of Alchemist Bar in Nairobi after some patrons accused the pub of racial discrimination.

The Westlands-based joint has been under fire for the past two days on accusations of discriminating against its black customers.

The Nairobi Governor’s Director of Communications Jacob Elkana on Tuesday said that Kananu has directed a probe of the reported incidents and a comprehensive report to be tabled in her office within five working days.

So fa,r 10 officials have been arrested and arraigned.

At the same time, the Alchemist Club Management has temporarily shut down operations to pave the way for investigations by the Nairobi County Government.

The club also apologized for the incident saying, “To anyone that has felt aggrieved, we sincerely apologize and we look forward to sitting down together and addressing these issues head-on.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST