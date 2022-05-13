Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 13, 2022 – ODM leader Raila Odinga’s wife, Ida Odinga, has reached out to Kenyans to elect her husband as the next president of Kenya.

Taking to Facebook, Ida urged Kenyans to have mercy on her husband, saying he has sacrificed a lot for the country.

She recalled how her husband has dedicated many years of his life to fighting for the democratic freedom of a nation.

According to Mama Ida, the August 9 election provides an opportune time for Kenyans to stimulate the legacy begun by Raila.

“For years, I’ve seen my husband work tirelessly for our Nation. I’ve seen how hard he’s fought for democracy, defending the people. Each step of the way he’s always had our back. This is the time to spur his legacy forward come August 9th.” Ida said on Facebook.

Raila and Ida got married in 1973 and are blessed with four children, Fidel (now deceased), Rosemary, Raila Junior, and Winnie.

The ODM leader, who is currently enjoying the support of President Uhuru Kenyata, has in the past consistently described Ida as the family’s “pillar”.

The Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya presidential candidate is on record for singling out Mama Ida’s efforts to bring up their children when he was detained on two separate occasions in the 1980s.

