Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Wednesday, 11 May 2022 – Rapper Stivo Simple Boy’s ex-girlfriend, Pritty, now says her dowry is Ksh 2 Million, even after publicly confessing that she cheated on the rapper with an older man (mbaba) when they were dating.

Speaking in an interview, Pritty said she is not accepting anything lower than the stated amount because she knows her worth and has set several standards.

She further said that she will not accept cows as part of her dowry payment.

“My dowry is 2 million, na mtu asijaribu kuniletea ngombe. Ehh. Sitaki ngombe inaletwa eti na skuma, aii no. Mimi ni 2 million and that’s it.

“Kama unataka kuleta ngombe heri hiyo pesa basi ununue gari. 2 million is not a lot. As long as you know your worth, lazima you set standards. Don’t settle for less,” she said.

It is evident that a lot has changed in her life after breaking up with Stivo.

She has rebranded and is now working as a brand ambassador.

She now wears makeup and goes for photoshoots.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.