Monday, May 30, 2022 – The Service Party (TSP) leader, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has complicated Deputy President William Ruto’s equation in the Mt Kenya region by revealing his preferred presidential candidate in August.

Speaking on Monday, Kiunjuri, who is a former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, claimed that it’s high time Kenyans pick leaders whom they can use as a ladder and not leaders who will instead use them.

According to him, Kenyans have for a long time voted for leaders driven by self-interests and cautioned Mt Kenya’s electorate to be wise and instill leaders who can be trusted and whose interests are for the benefit of the people.

“Put your vote where there is hope. Elect leaders who you can use as a ladder to climb up, not the other way round,”

“When going to vote, put party politics aside,” Kiunjuri stated.

Kiunjuri went ahead and disclosed his choice of presidential candidate in the forthcoming General Elections.

He affirmed his support for Kenya Kwanza’s flag bearer, Deputy President William Ruto, claiming that his ideas align with those of his party and that is why he is a member of the alliance.

“In Kenya Kwanza, we are putting a bridge for Kenyans to cross, unlike our competitors who are using Kenyans as the bridge for them to cross,” he claimed.

