Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto can now rest easy even after being mentioned in several land-grabbing scandals.

This is after National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi threw out all the evidence presented in Parliament by Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi, revealing how the DP grabbed public and private parcels of land.

While issuing a communication from the chair yesterday, Muturi termed the documents as inadmissible owing to the fact that they were not certified.

He ruled that the documents, which Gedi delivered dramatically in a suitcase, failed to comply with the requirements of the House and could not be authenticated.

He ordered the Clerk of the National Assembly to return all copies of the evidence tabled against his presidential candidate William Ruto to be returned to Gedi at once since they hold no water in his chambers.

Muturi, who is Ruto’s ally, did not stop there as he went ahead to suspend Embakasi East MP Babu Owino from Parliament for five days for disorderly conduct during the session leading to an adjournment.

He noted that Babu Owino shall be barred from accessing parliament during those five days and the order to be enforced by the Sergeant-at-Arms.

Speaker Muturi and legislator, Fatuma Gedi, went back and forth during a heated debate in Parliament on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

The session ended prematurely after Babu Owino refused to withdraw from the chamber after orders from the Speaker.

