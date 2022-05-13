Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 13, 2022 – Makueni County Senator, Mutula Kilonzo Jnr, has confirmed that former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has a backup plan in case former Prime Minister Raila Odinga refuses to pick him as his running mate in August.

Mutula, who spoke with one of the local dailies, said the backup plan involves Kalonzo severing ties with the Azimio-One Kenya Alliance and contesting for the presidency.

The senator further said Wiper Democratic Movement has collected 2,000 signatures across 24 counties, as a prerequisite for Kalonzo’s candidature, in line with Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) guidelines.

“We agreed that the signature collection should start immediately and be complete by Thursday; we are looking ahead. We cannot be begging all the time. We are ahead of the game,” Mutula stated.

He also maintained that Kalonzo is the most qualified candidate to deputise Raila Odinga in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST