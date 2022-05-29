Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday May 29, 2022 – Makueni County Senator, Mutula Kilonzo Jnr., has confirmed that former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has agreed to rejoin Azimio La Umoja Alliance and support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in August.

Speaking on Saturday, Kilonzo said they had a meeting with Kalonzo, who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, where he explained to them why he is rejoining Azimio.

“He (Mr. Musyoka) called us to a meeting and told us to announce that he had decided to work with those who are determined to foster peace and end corruption in Kenya,” Kilonzo said.

“Although we have been mistreated, we shall work with these people” Kilonzo added

Sources said Raila Odinga met Kalonzo Musyoka on Saturday and agreed to name him Chief Cabinet Secretary and also give him Tourism and Devolution slots in his Cabinet.

Kalonzo also demanded Transport and Infrastructure docket but Raila Odinga told him he can’t get that because it has been preserved for the Mt Kenya region.

