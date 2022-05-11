Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Chairman Johnstone Muthama has revealed why so many politicians are joining Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza alliance.

For the last two days, politicians led by Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader, Dr. Alfred Mutua, and his Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) counterpart, Amason Kingi have joined the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

Commenting on Twitter on why Mutua and Kingi joined Kenya Kwanza, Muthama, who is also a former Machakos County Senator, said Kenya Kwanza is being transparent to new members unlike in Azimio, where documents are hidden.

“Kenya kwanza is growing in leaps & bounds. The reason is because it is a coalition of the willing not the coerced. It’s transparent while the other side has hidden clauses. In KenyaKwanza we believe in honoring & respecting our coalition partners. Transparency at its meridian,” Muthama stated on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.