Monday, May 30, 2022 – UDA Chairman Johnson Muthama attended a church service at City of Refuge Church in Mlolongo while in the company of his beautiful wife Jemima.

He shared the photos on his Twitter page and described his wife as a prayerful woman.

He also marveled at her beauty.

Muthama has a controversial love life.

He had a messy divorce with his first wife Agnes Kavindu.

After parting ways with Agnes, Muthama married a second wife who bore him six daughters in a row.

The third woman to step into Muthama’s marital circle was a trained teacher who suffered a long illness and died while still married to the former Senator.

Muthama then decided to cast his net wider and brought in an Italian woman who allegedly became his fourth wife.

The marriage brought forth a son and a daughter for the wealthy gemstone dealer.

They split a few years later and the Italian relocated to Europe.

Jemima is his fifth wife.

He reportedly snatched her from another man and started dating her while she was still married.

See her photos below.

