Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 18, 2022 – Renowned political analyst, Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi, has revealed the crucial role Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua will play to vanquish Deputy President William Ruto’s popularity in the Mt Kenya region.

As things stand, Ruto has a cult following in the vote-rich region which was once a political bedroom of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Mutahi first acknowledged the appointment of Karua as former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate in August, saying she is going to heal the age-long feud that has been between Luo Nation and the Gikuyu Meru Embu Association (GEMA).

The analyst further said Karua will stop Ruto’s influence in Mt Kenya and also deny him the Mt Kenya vote in August.

He also described Karua as a midwife who will stop the ‘Kalenjinization’ of GEMA as well as unite the Kikuyu and Luo communities.

“Uhuru’s CHOICE of Babaman will HEAL the 60-year-old WOUNDS between the Luo Nation and GEMA. Uhuru’s CHOICE of Martha honours our GEMA women. Dear Martha, GEMA nation is PREGNANT with promise. You are the MIDWIFE to stop its KALENJINIZATION. Impossible is NOTHING,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.