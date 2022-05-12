Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 12, 2022 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has attacked Deputy President William Ruto, terming him as a ‘prince of dark forces’.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Mutahi who currently works at State House, Nairobi, as a propagandist, said Ruto, who pretends to be a born-again Christian is a devil worshipper.

Mutahi further gave examples of burials that Ruto has failed to attend despite being of his close friends or family members.

Mutahi said Ruto failed to attend the burial of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman Johnstone Muthama’s daughter Janet Nduya and his former chief of staff, Ken Osinde.

He also said when 8 bishops died in a road accident early this year, Ruto didn’t attend their funerals and finally the second in command didn’t approach late former President Mwai Kibaki’s grave.

He said Ruto may have a covenant with dark forces and this is the reason he has not been attending the burials.

“QUESTION: Muthama’s DAUGHTER died. Ruto did NOT attend the FUNERAL. Why? Ken Osinde, his CHIEF of STAFF Died. Ruto did not attend the FUNERAL. WHY? 8 Bishops DIED. Ruto was a NO show. WHY? And then Kibaki DIED. Ruto did not APPROACH his grave. WHY? Is there a COVENANT with DARK Forces?,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST