Tuesday, May 17, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua will have it very rough ahead of the August 9th General Election.

This follows yesterday’s move where Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga settled on former Gichugu MP Martha Karua as his running mate.

Taking to his Twitter, renowned political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi warned Ruto and Gachagua to prepare for a bruising presidential battle from the veterans – Raila and Karua.

He went on to spell doom for Ruto, saying Raila will beat him badly thanks to the Iron Lady Martha Karua.

“I said that Martha Karua will be Raila’s running mate. It has HAPPENED. Raila Odinga will be the 5th President of Kenya. And it will HAPPEN. Choosing a WOMAN is the MAGIC,” Mutahi Ngunyi stated.

At the same time, the political commentator mocked the ever drunk Kikuyu men, saying if they don’t sober up, they will keep being led by women.

“Dear Kikuyus; Your DRUNKARD men will be LED by your VIRGIN women,” he added.

