Saturday, April 30, 2022 – Renowned Kenyan political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has conducted an opinion poll that has spelled doom for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in August.

Mutahi, who now works at State House, Nairobi as a propagandist, asked Kenyans whom they will support for Presidency in August between Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Surprisingly, over 81,000 Kenyans took part in the interview and 46.3 percent of them said they will vote for Ruto.

45.5 percent of the respondents said they will vote for Raila Odinga while 6.1 percent said they will support none of the above.

2 percent said Ruto is broke.

Here is the screenshot of the poll that may send Raila Odinga and his advisers back to the drawing board.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.