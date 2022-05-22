Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 22, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA has picked Rigathi Gachagua’s replacement in the Mathira parliamentary contest.

The Mathira seat was left without a UDA contestant after Ruto picked Gachagua as his running mate in the August 9 polls.

While campaigning in the area yesterday, Ruto settled on Konyu Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Eric Wamumbi as the UDA candidate.

Wamumbi was unveiled in the party’s first visit to the constituency for a political rally since Gachagua was picked to deputize Ruto.

He will now face off with Jubilee’s 76-year-old billionaire, Wambura Wamaranga. This will be her second shot at the parliamentary seat, having lost in the 2017 polls.

Wamumbi was named during a campaign rally in Nyeri, where Rigathi also unleashed jabs at Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

Wamumbi made headlines in 2020 after the death of his wife Catherine Nyambura. Police summoned the MCA to record a statement due to the puzzle surrounding the deceased’s passing.

Nyambura’s body was found in Hohwe Dam in Mathira and Wamumbi became the prime suspect in her murder.

He was summoned as detectives looked to piece together the events that led up to her untimely death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.