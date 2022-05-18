Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 18, 2022 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen left everyone confused during the burial of the brother of Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua yesterday.

This is after he campaigned for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga to the utter surprise of many, especially Ruto.

Addressing mourners during the funeral service of James Reriani Gachagua, the vocal senator asked Mathira residents to vote for the ODM leader.

Murkomen, a fierce critic of the opposition leader, stated in his speech that it was clear to him that they would vote for Raila, adding that they would not be confused by cherry being placed on the cake to make them look delicious.

“So we know who we are voting for. We are voting for Raila Odinga. He cannot confuse us by trying to put some cherry on the cake to confuse the people of Kenya. We are very clear in our mind,” Murkome said.

Whether this was just another slip of the tongue or it was by design is a story for another day.

Last month, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru had a slip of the tongue after she confused Deputy President William Ruto with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

In February this year, a parliamentary seat aspirant from Busia County caused a stir when he mistakenly drummed up support for Raila during Deputy President William Ruto’s rally.

“Harambee…My name is Bernard Nyandieki, I will be succeeding John Bunyasi as the Nambale MP. I request you all to vote for Azimio,” he said amid cheers from the crowd.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.