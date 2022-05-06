Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 6, 2022 – Outspoken Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of using lies to bring political leaders to Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party.

Speaking during an interview, Murkomen said the woes the Azimio coalition is facing in choosing Raila Odinga’s running mate are due to the lies that Uhuru promised Azimio affiliate party leaders before joining the coalition.

“The problem is not who Raila Odinga is going to choose as his running mate. The problem is actually how that has been done and the existing promise. What binds together this Azimio is a system of lies that were sold to different people by President Uhuru Kenyatta.”

“The reason why the conversation in Azimio is not sitting pretty is that everybody had been lied to, everybody had been promised at a certain given time that he was going to be something,” Murkomen said.

He noted that unlike in Kenya Kwanza, where Deputy President William Ruto was urging his current partners to join him and form the government, Uhuru was promising leaders top jobs in the Azimio.

The Kenyan DAILY POST