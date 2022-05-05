Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 5, 2022 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has revealed why NARC Kenya Leader Martha Karua did not join Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Speaking during an interview, Murkomen said the many people who joined the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance did so because they were deceived with plum positions.

According to Murkomen, the DP was clear with whoever wanted to work with him on the matter of running mate.

He says the DP did not promise anyone anything if he/she joins the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

“The DP was very clear with whoever wanted to join Kenya Kwanza regarding the issue of positions. He did not cheat anyone that he will give him or her a big post. He told them, let us form the government, the rest of the things will fall in place,” he said.

“The reason why Martha Karua could not join Kenya Kwanza Alliance is that the DP was not willing to guarantee her that she will be a running mate if she joins Kenya Kwanza.”

Karua is one of the Mt Kenya leaders who are being billed to be picked as Raila’s running mate.

